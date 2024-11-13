Business Standard
Ashoka Buildcon gains after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 462 cr

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Ashoka Buildcon added 2.98% to Rs 231.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 334.15% to Rs 462.46 crore on 15.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2488.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 223.41% to Rs 540.10 crore during the quarter.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit declined 49.14% to Rs 36.21 crore on 9.21% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1561.27 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

EBITDA fell 7% to Rs 160.5 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 172.4 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal. EBITDA margin fell to 11% in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 10.8% in Q2 FY24.

 

The companys order book stood at Rs 11,104 crore as on 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 14,795 crore as on 30 September 2023.

Road EPC and Power T&D projects constitute 46.6% and 35.5% of the total order book, respectively. Road HAM, Railways, and EPC-building projects comprise the remaining 17.8%.

The debt on a standalone basis is Rs 1,317 crore; which comprises of Rs 109 crore of equipment/term loans & Rs 1,209 crore of working capital loans.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

