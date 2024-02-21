Sensex (    %)
                        
Basic materials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index increasing 68.39 points or 1.03% at 6691.91 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 12.73%), BIGBLOC Construction Ltd (up 12.33%),Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (up 5.63%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 5.54%),Bodal Chemicals Ltd (up 4.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mukand Ltd (up 4.91%), Jubilant Industries Ltd (up 4.56%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 4.16%), Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd (up 3.97%), and Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (up 3.76%).
On the other hand, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (down 2.13%), MOIL Ltd (down 1.38%), and Epigral Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.33 or 0.2% at 73203.73.
The Nifty 50 index was up 35.85 points or 0.16% at 22232.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 222.66 points or 0.48% at 46150.22.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.52 points or 0.25% at 13650.45.
On BSE,2018 shares were trading in green, 1119 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

