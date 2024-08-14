Gensol Engineering wins a total 300 MW electrolyser production capacity under PLI scheme

In collaboration with Matrix Gas and Renewables
Gensol Engineering in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables, a fastest growing green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator, announced that it has emerged as a winning bidder for 237 MW annual capacity under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for setting up electrolyser manufacturing plant. This bid was secured through a competitive tender by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
The Gensol-Matrix consortium has secured a cumulative 300 MW capacity, including a prior 63 MW awarded in the first tranche of the SECI tender that equates to Rs. 450 Crore cumulatively incentive under the PLI scheme.
This Production Linked Incentive (PLI), issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, marks a significant milestone in India's renewable energy landscape. Electrolyser is the key component for production of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. This project will play a pivotal role in achieving India's goal of producing 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030.
