Gensol Engineering wins a total 300 MW electrolyser production capacity under PLI scheme

In collaboration with Matrix Gas and Renewables

Gensol Engineering in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables, a fastest growing green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator, announced that it has emerged as a winning bidder for 237 MW annual capacity under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for setting up electrolyser manufacturing plant. This bid was secured through a competitive tender by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The Gensol-Matrix consortium has secured a cumulative 300 MW capacity, including a prior 63 MW awarded in the first tranche of the SECI tender that equates to Rs. 450 Crore cumulatively incentive under the PLI scheme.