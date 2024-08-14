Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 47.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 10210.79 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 47.29% to Rs 1045.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 710.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 10210.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8851.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10210.798851.0113.7812.621613.101321.671407.661141.931045.89710.10