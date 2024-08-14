Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure approves alteration in object clause of MoA

At meeting held on 13 August 2024

Post the effectiveness of the Merger of GMR Airports (GAL) and GMR Infra Developers (GIDL) with the Company, effective from 25 July 2024, the business of GAL and GIDL has shifted to the Company and is being continued by the Company.

To ensure that the Objects enumerated in the Objects clause of MOA of GAL and/or GIDL, are duly incorporated into the Objects clause of the MOA of the Company, it is proposed to suitably alter the Objects clause of the Company.

The Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure at its meeting held on 13 August 2024 has approved alteration in the Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association.