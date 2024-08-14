Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure approves alteration in object clause of MoA

At meeting held on 13 August 2024The Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure at its meeting held on 13 August 2024 has approved alteration in the Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association.
Post the effectiveness of the Merger of GMR Airports (GAL) and GMR Infra Developers (GIDL) with the Company, effective from 25 July 2024, the business of GAL and GIDL has shifted to the Company and is being continued by the Company.
To ensure that the Objects enumerated in the Objects clause of MOA of GAL and/or GIDL, are duly incorporated into the Objects clause of the MOA of the Company, it is proposed to suitably alter the Objects clause of the Company.
Further, to re-align the MOA of the Company pursuant to the Table A of Schedule I of the Companies Act, 2013, it is proposed to adopt the new format of the MOA.
The above alterations are subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing general meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content