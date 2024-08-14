Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 83.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.75% to Rs 8.17 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities rose 83.64% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.75% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.174.5210.6513.501.310.641.310.631.010.55