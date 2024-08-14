Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 83.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.75% to Rs 8.17 croreNet profit of Veeram Securities rose 83.64% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 80.75% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.174.52 81 OPM %10.6513.50 -PBDT1.310.64 105 PBT1.310.63 108 NP1.010.55 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content