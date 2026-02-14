Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 445.45 croreNet Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 87.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 445.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 370.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales445.45370.56 20 OPM %1.74-7.13 -PBDT-35.78-87.13 59 PBT-50.85-102.31 50 NP-36.41-87.33 58
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST