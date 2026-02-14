Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 48.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 48.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 3.83% to Rs 82.04 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 48.77% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 82.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales82.0485.31 -4 OPM %12.5815.60 -PBDT9.1912.66 -27 PBT4.137.82 -47 NP2.705.27 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Energy Development Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Energy Development Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today