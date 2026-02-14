Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 48.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.83% to Rs 82.04 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 48.77% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 82.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.82.0485.3112.5815.609.1912.664.137.822.705.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News