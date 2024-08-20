Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Power Infrastructure receives orders worth Rs 3,608.52 cr

Genus Power Infrastructure receives orders worth Rs 3,608.52 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Genus Power Infrastructures announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has received three Letter of Awards (LOA) worth totaling to Rs. 3,608.52 crore (net of taxes) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) including design of Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning with FMS of about 4.26 million Smart Prepaid Meters, system meters including DT Meters with corresponding energy accounting on DBFOOT basis.
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures said, "our Company has successfully secured three new orders worth of Rs. 3,608.52 Crore (net of taxes). This ongoing success highlights the trust our clients place in our expertise and the exceptional quality of our offerings. With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about Rs. 28,000 crore (net of taxes). These concessions are for 8 to 10 years, providing clear visibility into the Company's robust future growth. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Remitting large amount abroad? Pay TCS, declare income accurately

Isro chief S Somnath

India aims 10% share in global space economy in 10 yrs: Isro chief Somanath

GIFT City

Wealthy Indians' plan to invest abroad via GIFT city hits roadblock

jobs, resume, employment

LIVE news: UPSC cancels advertisement for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy

Badlapur protest

Badlapur school case: Protesters reject govt appeal to withdraw 'rail roko'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon