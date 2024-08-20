Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P I Industries completes acquisition of UK based Plant Health Care Plc

P I Industries completes acquisition of UK based Plant Health Care Plc

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Though its wholly owned subsidiary - PI Industries Management Consultancies L.L.C.
P I Industries announced that the acquisition of Plant Health Care Plc, a UK incorporated company traded on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange by PI Industries Management Consultancies L.L.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (PI LLC) by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement has been completed.
With effectiveness of the Scheme, Plant Health Care Plc has become wholly owned subsidiary of PI LLC and a step down subsidiary of the Company, on and from 20 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Motors

Tata Motors sets record date of Sep 1 for DVR conversion, share Issuance

ikea

Ikea to electrify all deliveries in India by 2025, expand EV fleet by 40%

Prativa Mohapatra,VP and MD of Adobe India

India a priority market, seeing increase in digital demand: Adobe India MD

Premiumsebi market

Sebi looks to revitalise rights issue framework to enhance attractiveness

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Mpox scare: Aiims Delhi issues protocol to handle suspected patients

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon