Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 406.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 406.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 122.98% to Rs 936.77 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 406.41% to Rs 123.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 122.98% to Rs 936.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 259.27% to Rs 311.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.40% to Rs 2442.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1200.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales936.77420.12 123 2442.011200.58 103 OPM %20.9612.90 -19.2311.24 - PBDT176.9651.38 244 436.03160.91 171 PBT161.3945.54 254 401.43139.66 187 NP123.3124.35 406 311.3886.67 259

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

