Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nimbus Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 83.06% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net loss of Nimbus Projects reported to Rs 113.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 83.06% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.62% to Rs 63.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2383.29% to Rs 178.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.834.90 -83 178.307.18 2383 OPM %-17732.53-39.59 --23.22-86.49 - PBDT-140.5125.60 PL 71.54106.78 -33 PBT-140.9425.53 PL 70.45106.56 -34 NP-113.5222.77 PL 63.6893.12 -32

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

