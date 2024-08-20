Business Standard
Geopolitical tensions, recessionary fears and financial market volatility casts shadow on global economic prospects: RBI Bulletin

Geopolitical tensions, recessionary fears and financial market volatility casts shadow on global economic prospects: RBI Bulletin

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
According to RBIs August bulletin, persistent geopolitical tensions, rekindled fears of a potential recession in key economies and financial market volatility in response to monetary policy divergence cast a shadow on global economic prospects even as inflation moderated grudgingly across countries. In India, aggregate demand conditions are gathering momentum with revival in rural consumption on the back of growing incomes. This stimulus to demand is expected to reinvigorate the hitherto subdued participation of the private sector in total investment. Headline inflation moderated from its spike in June to 3.5 per cent in July, but this was primarily due to the downward statistical pull of base effects.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

