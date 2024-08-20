Volumes jump at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 147.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5300 shares
Zomato Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Angel One Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 August 2024.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 147.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5300 shares. The stock dropped 1.29% to Rs.2,346.85. Volumes stood at 11102 shares in the last session.
Zomato Ltd notched up volume of 2028.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 57.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.01 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.14% to Rs.259.30. Volumes stood at 57.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Praj Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69004 shares. The stock gained 3.47% to Rs.779.20. Volumes stood at 77679 shares in the last session.
Angel One Ltd registered volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67712 shares. The stock rose 8.43% to Rs.2,541.10. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 30455 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8088 shares. The stock gained 4.80% to Rs.1,109.50. Volumes stood at 11057 shares in the last session.
