Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 147.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5300 shares
Zomato Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Angel One Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 147.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5300 shares. The stock dropped 1.29% to Rs.2,346.85. Volumes stood at 11102 shares in the last session.
Zomato Ltd notched up volume of 2028.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 57.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.01 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.14% to Rs.259.30. Volumes stood at 57.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Praj Industries Ltd clocked volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69004 shares. The stock gained 3.47% to Rs.779.20. Volumes stood at 77679 shares in the last session.
Angel One Ltd registered volume of 2.74 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67712 shares. The stock rose 8.43% to Rs.2,541.10. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd recorded volume of 30455 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8088 shares. The stock gained 4.80% to Rs.1,109.50. Volumes stood at 11057 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 300 pts, Nifty near 24,700; IT, Banks lead

Sarswati Saree IPO listing

Saraswati Saree Depot listing: Scrip debuts at over 20% premium on BSE, NSE

Democrats, Biden, Harris, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Joe Biden gives Harris an enthusiastic endorsement, gets rousing ovation

flight, Inside Plane

What's a CUTE fee, asks IndiGo passenger; check breakdown of flight ticket

Jesse Jackson, Kamala Harris

Activist Jesse Jackson makes surprise appearance at DNC, receives tribute

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon