HCLTech appoints Shiv Walia as CFO

HCL Technologies announced that its board of directors has appointed Shiv Walia as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 6 September 2024. Walia is a graduate in commerce from SRCC, Delhi, and holds both cost accountant and chartered accountant qualifications from India and Australia. He has been with HCLTech since April 1998 and previously worked in HCL subsidiaries from April 1993 to March 1998. With over three decades of experience in various leadership roles within the finance function, Shiv has worked in India, Singapore, Australia and United Kingdom. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Walia is a graduate in commerce from SRCC, Delhi, and holds both cost accountant and chartered accountant qualifications from India and Australia.

He was elevated to corporate vice president finance for HCLTech in April 2024 and is currently responsible for financial planning and accounting, as well as business finance operations, including overseeing the finance operations of acquired entities.

Meanwhile, Prateek Aggarwal, chief financial officer has resigned from the services of the company to pursue opportunities outside HCLTech. The board of directors in its meeting held on Sunday, 18 August 2024 has accepted the resignation of Prateek Aggarwal as the chief financial officer of the company.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech said, Shiv Walia has been integral to our success over the last many years. As a seasoned finance leader, he has played key roles across our various geographies and businesses through multiple business cycles and has extensive knowledge of HCLTechs businesses and clients. His financial acumen, international experience and pragmatic approach will be invaluable as we respond to technology shifts with speed and continue our profitable growth journey over the coming years.

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

The company has reported 6.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,257 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 3,986 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1.6% to Rs 28,057 crore in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 28,499 crore recorded in the last quarter of FY24.

The scrip rose 0.04% to Rs 1,678.90 on the BSE.

