Market extends gains; Nifty climbs above 24,700; IT shares in demand

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 423.45 points or 0.53% to 80,848.13. The Nifty 50 index added 139 points or 0.57% to 24,711.65. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.31% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.23%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,257 shares rose and 1,302 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged. The domestic equity benchmarks extended gains in morning trade. The Nifty scaled above the 24,700 level. IT stocks advanced for the seventh consecutive trading session.

New Listing:

Shares of Saraswati Saree Depot was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 209.95 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 31.22% as compared with the issue price of Rs 160.

The scrip was listed at Rs 200, exhibiting a significant premium of 25% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a low of 190. On the BSE, over 7.65 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 1.13% to 41,703.95. The index jumped 8.47% in seven straight sessions.

Coforge (up 2.05%), L&T Technology Services (up 2.01%), Persistent Systems (up 1.98%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.49%) and Mphasis (up 1.42%), Wipro (up 1.19%), LTIMindtree (up 1.15%), Infosys (up 1.01%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.55%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sequent Scientific jumped 5.69% after the firm received prequalification approval from the world health organization for albendazole, an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 0.98% after its board approved the proposal to raise Rs 200 crore through non convertible debentures on private placement.

Hi-Tech Pipes advanced 2.90% after the companys board approved raising Rs 600 crore via QIP or other means.

