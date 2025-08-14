Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GHV Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.72 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 80.46 crore

Net profit of GHV Infra Projects reported to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 80.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales80.460 0 OPM %10.370 -PBDT6.36-0.07 LP PBT6.32-0.07 LP NP4.72-0.07 LP

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

