PG Foils standalone net profit declines 19.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.05% to Rs 81.80 croreNet profit of PG Foils declined 19.13% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.05% to Rs 81.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales81.80127.91 -36 OPM %-6.61-0.86 -PBDT13.7914.90 -7 PBT12.3013.90 -12 NP9.3011.50 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content