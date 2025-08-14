Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 252.08% to Rs 6.76 croreNet profit of Premium Capital Market & Investments reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 252.08% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.761.92 252 OPM %3.11-2.60 -PBDT0.21-0.05 LP PBT0.21-0.05 LP NP0.21-0.05 LP
