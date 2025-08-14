Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 68.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.68% to Rs 119.37 croreNet profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 68.29% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.68% to Rs 119.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.37106.89 12 OPM %6.274.54 -PBDT6.074.29 41 PBT4.032.28 77 NP2.761.64 68
