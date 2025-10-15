Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 23.00 points (or 0.09%) in early trade, suggesting a possible flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,508.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,661.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 1,961.67 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

 

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Wednesday, diverging from Wall Streets overnight declines as investors shrugged off escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of failing to purchase soybeans calling it an economically hostile act and warned of possible retaliation, including a cooking oil embargo.

On the data front, Chinas consumer price index declined 0.3% year-on-year in September, moderating from the 0.4% drop recorded in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Overnight in the U.S., markets were volatile. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 6,644.31 after swinging between losses of 1.5% and gains of 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 22,521.70, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%, or 202.88 points, to close at 46,270.46.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank may soon end its balance sheet reduction and hinted at further interest rate cuts ahead.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended lower for the second straight session, as weak global cues and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment. The market opened higher following positive inflation data, but the early gains quickly fizzled out amid selling pressure.

As the session progressed, profit booking intensified, dragging indices deeper into the red. The Nifty closed below the 25,150 mark, with PSU banks and consumer durables leading the decline.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 297.07 points or 0.36% to 82,029.98. The Nifty 50 index fell 81.85 points or 0.32% to 25,145.50. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty slipped 0.57% and 0.55%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

