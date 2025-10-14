Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 310.65 croreNet profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reported to Rs 74.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 310.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 277.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales310.65277.15 12 OPM %43.6241.24 -PBDT120.2414.38 736 PBT93.25-24.68 LP NP74.72-51.17 LP
