Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.72 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 310.65 crore

Net profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reported to Rs 74.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 310.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 277.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales310.65277.15 12 OPM %43.6241.24 -PBDT120.2414.38 736 PBT93.25-24.68 LP NP74.72-51.17 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

