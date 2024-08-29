IREDA board OKs fund raising upto Rs 4,500 crore

The financial services company announced that its board has approved raising of funds aggregating up to Rs 4,500 crore through a further public offer, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, preferential issue, or any other permitted mode.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (the MNRE). It is also conferred with the Mini Ratna (Category-I) status. As on 30th June 2024, GoI held 75% stake in IREDA.

The issue will be done in one or more tranches and is subject to the approval from the Government of India and other statutory/regulatory approvals.