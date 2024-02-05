Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gland Pharma Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2024, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.59% in last one year as compared to a 23.41% gain in NIFTY and a 50.23% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2024, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 21924.15. The Sensex is at 72227.17, up 0.2%. Gland Pharma Ltd has added around 4.85% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17972.1, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.9 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 41.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for five straight sessions

State Bank of India soars 1.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 5.14%, gains for five straight sessions

Central Bank of India spurts 3.02%, up for five straight sessions

Radico Khaitan Ltd up for five straight sessions

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Som Distilleries records 51% YTD volume growth in Karnataka

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 49.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon