Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 49.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Sales rise 37.76% to Rs 7.15 crore
Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild declined 49.17% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 37.76% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.155.19 38 OPM %24.9070.33 -PBDT2.193.65 -40 PBT2.143.57 -40 NP1.543.03 -49
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

