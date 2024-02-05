Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit declines 49.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 37.76% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild declined 49.17% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 37.76% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.155.1924.9070.332.193.652.143.571.543.03