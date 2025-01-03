Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma Ltd soars 3.15%, up for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd soars 3.15%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1900.05, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 11.18% gain in NIFTY and a 33.74% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1900.05, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24079.19921875. The Sensex is at 79453, down 0.61%. Gland Pharma Ltd has added around 5.51% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23553.4, down 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 2.59%, rises for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soars 2.59%, rises for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hercules Hoists slides as CFO Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani resigns

Hercules Hoists slides as CFO Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon