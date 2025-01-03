Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1447, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.08% in last one year as compared to a 11.18% jump in NIFTY and a 10.66% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1447, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24079.19921875. The Sensex is at 79453, down 0.61%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.39% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24006.7, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1457.1, up 1.98% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 1.08% in last one year as compared to a 11.18% jump in NIFTY and a 10.66% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 65.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hercules Hoists slides as CFO Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani resigns

Hercules Hoists slides as CFO Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani resigns

KPI Green arm gets LoAs for 32-MW solar power projects

KPI Green arm gets LoAs for 32-MW solar power projects

Shiva Texyarn climbs on bagging supply order worth Rs 36-cr

Shiva Texyarn climbs on bagging supply order worth Rs 36-cr

KPI Green secures CEIG approval for 28.28 MW solar projects under CPP segment

KPI Green secures CEIG approval for 28.28 MW solar projects under CPP segment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon