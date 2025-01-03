Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hercules Hoists slides as CFO Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani resigns

Hercules Hoists slides as CFO Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hercules Hoists declined 1.35% to Rs 222.90 after the company's chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial person (KMP), Girish Rameshlal Jethmalani, has resigned due to personal reasons.

Jethmalani's last working day will be 28 February 2025. The company expressed its gratitude for the services and contributions he made during his tenure.

Hercules Hoists offers a diverse range of products and services, including manufacturing, sales, distribution, and marketing of mechanical hoists, electric chain hoists, and wire rope hoists; stackers and storage and retrieval solutions; overhead cranes in the standard and extended standard range; manipulators; and material handling automation solutions.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit slipped 65.2% to Rs 35.98 crore in FY25 as against Rs 103.80 crore posted in FY24. Net sales jumped 19.1% to Rs 179.53 crore in FY25 as against Rs 150.77 crore reported in FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPI Green arm gets LoAs for 32-MW solar power projects

KPI Green arm gets LoAs for 32-MW solar power projects

Shiva Texyarn climbs on bagging supply order worth Rs 36-cr

Shiva Texyarn climbs on bagging supply order worth Rs 36-cr

KPI Green secures CEIG approval for 28.28 MW solar projects under CPP segment

KPI Green secures CEIG approval for 28.28 MW solar projects under CPP segment

KPI Green Energy gains on inking MoU with Rajasthan Govt

KPI Green Energy gains on inking MoU with Rajasthan Govt

Indices trade with modest cuts; media shares advance

Indices trade with modest cuts; media shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon