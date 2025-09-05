Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 1.55%, rises for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 1.55%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1915.3, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.49% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% fall in NIFTY and a 5.14% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1915.3, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24628.25. The Sensex is at 80338.6, down 0.47%. Gland Pharma Ltd has dropped around 2.16% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21915.4, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Sep 05 2025

