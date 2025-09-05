Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 2.25%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3560, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% fall in NIFTY and a 2.67% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3560, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24628.25. The Sensex is at 80338.6, down 0.47%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 10.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25994.85, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3577.3, up 2.41% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 31.94% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% fall in NIFTY and a 2.67% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

