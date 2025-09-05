PNC Infratech rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 496-cr bridge project in Bihar

PNC Infratech rose 1.07% to Rs 308.15 after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a major infrastructure project in Bihar, valued at approximately Rs 495.54 crore.The project involves the construction of a high-level bridge and approach road on the Hathouri-Atrar-Bavangama-Aurai road and will be executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode. The tender was floated by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC), and financial bids were opened on 4 September 2025.
The project spans a total value of Rs 495.54 crore and is expected to be completed within 1,095 days (three years) from the commencement date.
The company also clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity.
PNC Infratech is one of the foremostIndian infrastructure investment, development, construction, operation, and management companies in India. The company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include design, engineering, procurement, construction, and O&M services on EPC, "Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer" (DBFOT), Toll, Annuity, Hybrid Annuity, Operate-Maintain-Transfer, and other formats, under one roof.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 25% to Rs 431.41 crore on a 34.5% drop in net sales to Rs 1,422.80 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
