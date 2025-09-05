D B Corp Ltd gains for third consecutive session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 274.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% drop in NIFTY and a 22% drop in the Nifty Media index.
D B Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 274.5, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24628.25. The Sensex is at 80338.6, down 0.47%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 0.94% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1611, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71776 shares today, compared to the daily average of 62371 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
