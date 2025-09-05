Friday, September 05, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar-pegged stablecoins have become a financial lifeline for people in some economies with high inflation says IMF

Dollar-pegged stablecoins have become a financial lifeline for people in some economies with high inflation says IMF

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund or IMF, in its latest issue of Finance & Development magazine has offered a detailed analysis of how technology, data, and changing societal values are reshaping how people and institutions move money and trade financial assets. The fund noted that Stablecoins are one of these frontiers, a form of digital asset backed by currencies or government bonds. Stablecoin companies have racked up millions of users globally, transacting across borders 24/7 at very low cost. New legislation in the US and other countries may further boost their growth. Dollar-pegged stablecoins have become a financial lifeline for people in some economies with high inflation, IMF has stated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PNC Infratech rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 496-cr bridge project in Bihar

PNC Infratech rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 496-cr bridge project in Bihar

Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.24%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.24%, up for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd up for fifth session

Eicher Motors Ltd up for fifth session

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.07%, rises for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.07%, rises for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon