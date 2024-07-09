Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 3.45%, gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1950.1, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.77% in last one year as compared to a 26.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.06% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1950.1, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 24393.55. The Sensex is at 80262.7, up 0.38%. Gland Pharma Ltd has risen around 3.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20325.8, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

