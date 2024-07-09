Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.42%, gains for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5647.9, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 26.03% gain in NIFTY and a 12.89% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58611.2, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5669, up 1.55% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 64.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

