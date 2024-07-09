Business Standard
Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Position In US Dollar Index

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures slightly reduced their net long position but still hovering near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 16582 contracts in the data reported through July 02, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a marginal weekly decline of 940 net long contracts.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

