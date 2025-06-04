Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Gland Pharma has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Angiotensin II Acetate Injection 2.5 mg/mL.

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), GIAPREZA of La Jolla Pharma LLC.

This Product is indicated for increasing the blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Gland Pharma is the exclusive First-to-File and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately USD 58 million for the twelve months ending March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Yes Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Ashok Leyland, R Systems Intl

Stock Alert: Yes Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Ashok Leyland, R Systems Intl

Nifty set for a tepid start

Nifty set for a tepid start

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 75.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 75.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Lucent Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lucent Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 35.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 35.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon