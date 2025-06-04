Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lucent Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lucent Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 4.52 crore

Net profit of Lucent Industries reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.520 0 4.520 0 OPM %26.110 -21.240 - PBDT1.34-0.01 LP 1.12-0.12 LP PBT1.34-0.01 LP 1.12-0.12 LP NP0.99-0.01 LP 0.77-0.12 LP

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

