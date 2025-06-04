Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 75.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.37% to Rs 405.06 croreNet profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 75.81% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.37% to Rs 405.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.04% to Rs 58.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.04% to Rs 1237.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1473.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales405.06657.21 -38 1237.421473.87 -16 OPM %11.2815.96 -12.5614.24 - PBDT26.5393.78 -72 96.45175.70 -45 PBT21.5390.70 -76 80.53164.52 -51 NP16.2467.13 -76 58.60122.19 -52
