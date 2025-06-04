Vaswani Industries standalone net profit declines 35.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.71% to Rs 115.40 croreNet profit of Vaswani Industries declined 35.81% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 115.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.76% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 411.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 389.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales115.4090.36 28 411.64389.34 6 OPM %8.567.30 -6.495.68 - PBDT7.765.58 39 21.0916.08 31 PBT6.654.63 44 16.6912.32 35 NP1.993.10 -36 8.609.03 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content