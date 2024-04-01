Sensex (    %)
                             
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals directors resign

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
With effect from 31 March 2024
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that Sridhar Gorthi (DIN: 00035824), Devendra Raj Mehta (DIN: 01067895), Brian Tempest (DIN: 00101235) and Bernard Munos (DIN: 05198283) have retired as Independent Directors of the Company from end of the day on 31 March 2024, consequent to the completion of their second term of office as Independent Directors.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

