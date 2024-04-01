Glenmark Pharmaceuticals directors resign

With effect from 31 March 2024

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that Sridhar Gorthi (DIN: 00035824), Devendra Raj Mehta (DIN: 01067895), Brian Tempest (DIN: 00101235) and Bernard Munos (DIN: 05198283) have retired as Independent Directors of the Company from end of the day on 31 March 2024, consequent to the completion of their second term of office as Independent Directors.