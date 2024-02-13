Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 828.55, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 92.84% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 52.97% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 828.55, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18669.55, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 832.95, down 0.1% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 92.84% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 52.97% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 17.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

