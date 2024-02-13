National Aluminium Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 141.05, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 79.34% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 33.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 141.05, down 1.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 4.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.65, down 2.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 250.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 411.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.1, down 1.86% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 79.34% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 33.08% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News