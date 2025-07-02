Adani Ports' cargo volumes jump 12% YoY in June'25

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled 1.3 MMT of total cargo volumes in June 2025, up 12% year-on-year (YoY) basis.The growth in cargo volumes was driven by containers (up 15% YoY).
During June25, logistics rail volumes stood at 62,146 TEUs (up 14% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 2.21 MMT (up 18% YoY).
For the quarter ended 30th June 2025, APSEZ handled 120.6 MMT of total cargo, up11% YoY, led by containers (up 19% YoY). Logistics rail volumes stood at 179,479 TEUs (up 15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 6.05 MMT (up 9% YoY).
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 3,014.22 crore on 23.1% increase in net sales to Rs 8,488.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4FY24.
The scrip rose 0.06% to Rs 1,448 in the BSE.
