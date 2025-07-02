Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports' cargo volumes jump 12% YoY in June'25

Adani Ports' cargo volumes jump 12% YoY in June'25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled 1.3 MMT of total cargo volumes in June 2025, up 12% year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The growth in cargo volumes was driven by containers (up 15% YoY).

During June25, logistics rail volumes stood at 62,146 TEUs (up 14% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 2.21 MMT (up 18% YoY).

For the quarter ended 30th June 2025, APSEZ handled 120.6 MMT of total cargo, up11% YoY, led by containers (up 19% YoY). Logistics rail volumes stood at 179,479 TEUs (up 15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 6.05 MMT (up 9% YoY).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.8% to Rs 3,014.22 crore on 23.1% increase in net sales to Rs 8,488.44 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4FY24.

The scrip rose 0.06% to Rs 1,448 in the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Spandana Sphoorty declines after Crisil Ratings downgrades ratings to 'BBB+'

Spandana Sphoorty declines after Crisil Ratings downgrades ratings to 'BBB+'

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean inks five-year agreement with DTDC Express

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean inks five-year agreement with DTDC Express

TVS Motor launches new variant of TVS iQube with 3.1 kWh battery

TVS Motor launches new variant of TVS iQube with 3.1 kWh battery

Concord Biotech acquires 75% stake in Stellon Biotech

Concord Biotech acquires 75% stake in Stellon Biotech

Euro in commanding position, holds above 101 mark against INR

Euro in commanding position, holds above 101 mark against INR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon