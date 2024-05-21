Global Education consolidated net profit declines 45.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.11% to Rs 18.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 49.76% to Rs 33.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 74.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Global Education declined 45.89% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.4421.9874.3161.9842.0867.5658.9755.458.5215.4049.1636.597.3513.1344.8330.315.339.8533.8322.59