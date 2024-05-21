Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MIC Electronics standalone net profit rises 1940.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 675.68% to Rs 22.96 crore
Net profit of MIC Electronics rose 1940.74% to Rs 49.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 675.68% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41126.67% to Rs 61.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 826.49% to Rs 54.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.962.96 676 54.575.89 826 OPM %23.5677.36 -22.5413.24 - PBDT5.852.95 98 12.652.19 478 PBT5.482.43 126 11.110.15 7307 NP49.592.43 1941 61.840.15 41127
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon