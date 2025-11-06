Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Global Infratech & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %-900.000 -PBDT0-0.03 100 PBT0-0.03 100 NP0-0.03 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

