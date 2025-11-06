Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Saianand Commercial reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales01.20 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT0.84-0.01 LP PBT0.84-0.01 LP NP0.84-0.01 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 16.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 16.96% in the September 2025 quarter

BSE SME Safecure Services falters on its first market patrol

BSE SME Safecure Services falters on its first market patrol

Nifty ends below 25,550 mark; media shares tumble

Nifty ends below 25,550 mark; media shares tumble

INR seen supported by weak dollar overseas; Muted local equities cap upside

INR seen supported by weak dollar overseas; Muted local equities cap upside

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon