BSE SME Safecure Services falters on its first market patrol

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Safecure Services settled at Rs 77.55 on the BSE, a discount of 23.97% compared with the issue price of Rs 102.

The scrip was listed at Rs 81.60, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 81.60 and a low of Rs 77.55. About 30,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Safecure Services's IPO was subscribed 1.77 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 October 2025 and it closed on 31 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 102 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 94.33% from 66.14% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company; repayment or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by its wholly owned subsidiary through loans and advances provided by the company; funding the working capital requirements of the company; and meeting general corporate expenses.

Safecure Services is primarily engaged in providing services related to private security, e-surveillance, facility management, and corporate interior fit-out work in India. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Safesense Tech, provides e-surveillance services such as distinctive monitored intrusion alarm systems and central intrusion detection and prevention services in India. These services include real-time monitoring, particularly for ATMs and bank branches, where sites are monitored 24/7 by e-surveillance professionals who raise alerts immediately upon detecting any criminal, suspicious, or abnormal activity. As of 31 August 2025, the company had 1,849 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 18.32 crore and net profit of Rs 1.99 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

