Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 7.81 croreNet profit of Globalspace Technologies declined 37.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 7.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.817.03 11 OPM %17.0324.04 -PBDT1.001.11 -10 PBT0.190.19 0 NP0.150.24 -38
